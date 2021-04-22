Cube Market Capitalization Hits $6.86 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Cube has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. Cube has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $563.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00072687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00733540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00096007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.10 or 0.08071764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00050749 BTC.

About Cube

AUTO is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Cube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

