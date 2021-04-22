CubeSmart (CUBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, analysts expect CubeSmart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CUBE opened at $41.61 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

