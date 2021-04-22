CUDOS Reaches Market Cap of $32.53 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $32.53 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00069390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00019688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00094492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.20 or 0.00704912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07893380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049764 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,258,838 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

According to CryptoCompare, “​​​​​​​​CUDOS is a decentralised compute network that cn provide multiple blockchain ecosystems with the following benefits: – Trusted layer 2 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol- EVM and Wasm compatibility, in order for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using Solidity or next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.- Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, which allows for Cudos Network smart contracts to run on multiple networks.- 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks- A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations- Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network- Access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources- Turing complete solutions for non-turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networksCUDOS aims to tackle the Blockchain scalability issue by providing a highly scalable layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both onchain and offchain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads and as a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).”

Buying and Selling CUDOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

