Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 770 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,222 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $510.66. The company had a trading volume of 37,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.71 and a 200-day moving average of $478.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

