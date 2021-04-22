Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 17,617 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day moving average of $171.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $194.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.