Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.77. 128,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,957. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $68.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

