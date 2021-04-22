Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $22,899,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.48. 141,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,258. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,774 shares of company stock valued at $12,259,194. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

