Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $14.06 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.96. 219,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,656,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $219.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

