Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $15.49 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $225,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 210.0% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in NIKE by 260.6% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 49,419 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.35. 136,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,432,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

