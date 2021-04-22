Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,072 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,265. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.72. 8,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,375. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

