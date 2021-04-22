Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 294.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after buying an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

