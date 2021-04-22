Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 14,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 29,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

LOW traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $202.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.06. The firm has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.16 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

