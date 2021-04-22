Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 2,149 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.50. 451,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,910,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.21.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

