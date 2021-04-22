Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 22,764 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,764 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 44.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 162,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,603. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

