Curate (XCUR) Price Reaches $6.59 on Top Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for $6.59 or 0.00012552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curate has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Curate has a total market cap of $40.30 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00072187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00729569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00094542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.11 or 0.08011679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049858 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,989 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

