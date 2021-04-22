CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CURI. B. Riley lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

CURI stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

