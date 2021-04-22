Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.84

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.84 and last traded at $125.10, with a volume of 161586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,652.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

