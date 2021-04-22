CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading 53.9% Lower This Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 50.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $37,981.27 and approximately $59.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 53.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.00478629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002509 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

