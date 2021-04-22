CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $31.91 million and $2,386.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00067296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.09 or 0.00330748 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00028568 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 138,879,244 coins and its circulating supply is 134,879,244 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.