CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 1,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,970. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.