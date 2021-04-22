CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited Announces Dividend of €0.01 (LON:CCPE)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 38,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,318. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.93.

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

