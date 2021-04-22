CVCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.75 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. CVCoin has a total market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $77,136.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00280064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00025645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.50 or 0.00983621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,937.29 or 1.00140561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.40 or 0.00624457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

