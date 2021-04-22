CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 3.9% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $76.00. 92,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,603. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.