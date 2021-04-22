CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 3.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold a total of 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 111,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

