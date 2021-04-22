CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Reduced by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 584,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.