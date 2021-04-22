CWV Chain (CWV) 1-Day Volume Tops $18,841.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $18,841.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00061227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00271067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.56 or 0.00941705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00647384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,379.20 or 0.98928997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

