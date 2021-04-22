CyberAgent (CYAGF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Shares of CyberAgent stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CyberAgent in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

