CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.65

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

CyberAgent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

