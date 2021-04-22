CyberMiles Trading Down 30.9% This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $20.80 million and $4.51 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.25 or 0.00494016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.49 or 0.99566902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00037145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00139726 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

