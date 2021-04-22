D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 811.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 284,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 253,250 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $96.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

