D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.