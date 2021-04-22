DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 87,082 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.