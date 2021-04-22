DAD Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, DAD has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $55.25 million and $1.46 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00072501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.93 or 0.00725283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00095859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.67 or 0.08003077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050794 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

