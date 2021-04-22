DAEX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32,183.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, DAEX has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $32,183.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.99 or 0.00674357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00049856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

