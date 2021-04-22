DAEX Market Cap Reaches $3.76 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $14,544.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00070144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00095550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00720246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,566.16 or 0.08318023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049924 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.