Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $313.27

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $313.27 and traded as low as $308.65. Daily Journal shares last traded at $315.94, with a volume of 4,188 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.34 and a 200-day moving average of $313.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.00 million, a P/E ratio of 107.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 327.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

