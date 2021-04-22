Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $785.68

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 785.68 ($10.26) and traded as high as GBX 915 ($11.95). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 877 ($11.46), with a volume of 339,928 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on DMGT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Daily Mail and General Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 888.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 785.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.