Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.22. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 552 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

