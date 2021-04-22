Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 12.6% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded up $9.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.68. 106,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.75. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.30 and a 1-year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.