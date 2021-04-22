Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

NYSE DHR traded up $7.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.92. The company had a trading volume of 125,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,695. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $155.30 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

