Danaos Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,705 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,524% compared to the typical volume of 105 put options.

Danaos stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. Danaos has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,014,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.81.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.