Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by DZ Bank

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DANOY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. AlphaValue downgraded Danone to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Danone alerts:

OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 247,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,087. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.