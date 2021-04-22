Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Danske Bank A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DNKEY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 280,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.09. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.