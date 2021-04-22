DAOBet (BET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $369.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,155.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $864.62 or 0.01690168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.80 or 0.00554769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00061025 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001587 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004888 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

