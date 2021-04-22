DAPS Coin (DAPS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.18 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $59,243.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00069867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00074797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00094117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00707853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.74 or 0.07955715 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,327,059,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

