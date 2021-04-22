Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded up $5.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.23. The company had a trading volume of 59,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,292. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

