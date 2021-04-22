Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 7.1%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.69 and last traded at $80.23. 59,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,993,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.61.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

