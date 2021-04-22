Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 3,784 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $229.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $620.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

