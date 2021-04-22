Dash Acquisitions Inc. Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after acquiring an additional 281,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,955,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,653. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.04 and a 1 year high of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

