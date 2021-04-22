Dash Acquisitions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 210.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $129.90 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

